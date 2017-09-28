While anyone can be hired to do a job, URW Community Federal Credit Union knows that a great employee who has built a relationship with a member can’t be replaced.

“Our employees are excited about coming to work every day. It’s not a job for us, it’s a passion,” said CEO Cheryl Doss. “Whether it’s helping a member or being involved in a community service project or having a fun event planned at work, every day is an adventure and every employee is included.”

URW Community FCU ranked No. 12 overall in the Best Credit Unions to Work For 2017 and No. 3 in its asset class (CUs with assets of less than $200 million).

“Together We Make Family.” Senior leadership and employees at URW Community FCU pose outside headquarters.

To ensure employees are engaged and inspired, URW Community FCU provides continuing education for employees at no cost for advancement in their field. Staff are also sent to conferences for continuing education opportunities as well to attain specific certifications.

“Our accountant received his master’s degree at no cost to him in the field of accounting,” said Operations Manager Lyn Farley. “We employed another young man after working in our high school branch. He was eventually promoted to head teller.”

URW Community FCU also pays employees to be members of the local Rotary Club. Other staffers are sponsored at the local Chamber of Commerce Southside Leadership class.

“This is a six-month investment of paid time away from work one day a month to teach leadership skills to our employees,” said Doss. “We go beyond a team environment where everyone is willing to help each other. We have a strong family atmosphere that makes employees feel comfortable voicing their ideas to management.”

Founded in 1970 and based in Danville, Va., URW Community FCU supports 39 employees across nine branches and more than 23,000 members with $119 million in assets.

