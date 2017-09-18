Being a top employer isn't just about bragging rights

Credit unions pride themselves on service, and while technology is important, it’s often the human touch that makes the biggest difference—making it all the more important to attract and retain the best talent. And that’s what Credit Union Journal’s annual Best Credit Unions to Work For program is all about.



Credit Union Journal partnered with Best Companies Group, a third-party research firm, to put together the Best Credit Unions to Work For rankings. How did these top credit unions make the grade? Participating credit unions had to have at least 25 employees and agree to participate in a free, two-part assessment administered by Best Companies Group.



The first part of the assessment, worth 25 percent of the score, gathered information about benefits, policies and human resources practices. The second part, which accounted for 75 percent of the score, involved a confidential, 78-question employee survey that looked at everything from what employees love about working there, unique benefits offered, and special recognition and appreciation programs, to ways to relieve stress and promote fun in the workplace.



From quirky perks to serious talent development, learn what some of the best credit unions are doing to lure and keep the top talent.