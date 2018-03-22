Using spreadsheets and manual processes may slow you down as you work towards strengthening your internal control structure. Successful Credit Union leaders have replaced manual processes with automation to experience benefits that include:

• 60% to 80% process efficiency gains

• 25% cost savings on audit fees

• 75% or higher reduction in write-offs

Please join us for this complimentary one-hour webinar to learn more about best practices for eliminating manual processes, improving reconciliation and certification processes, and how those efforts can accrue wider benefits across the organization while strengthening your internal control structure.



