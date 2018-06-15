Growth trends continue

NCUA on Thursday released its latest Quarterly U.S. Map Review, in which the regulator tracks a variety of performance indicators, including membership, loans, shares, delinquencies and others. It said federally insured credit unions across the country, “Generally saw continued positive trends in the first quarter of 2018.”



Some highlight figures: nationally, for the year ending March 31, 2018, median loan growth in federally insured credit unions was 5.0 percent; median asset growth was 2.2 percent; the median rate of growth in shares and deposits was 2.1 percent; and the median loans-to-shares ratio was 64 percent.