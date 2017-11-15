What will Richard Cordray's credit union legacy be? By Michael Bartlett Nathan DiCamillo Lisa Freeman Palash Ghosh Aaron Passman Published November 15 2017, 5:17pm EST More in Dodd-Frank CFPB Email Share Share on Start Slideshow Bloomberg NewsSlide 1 of 22Bon voyage, Director CordrayWith the announcement that Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray plans to leave the bureau soon, Credit Union Journal asked a variety of CU stakeholders for their thoughts on his departure, his legacy and what changes they'd like to see as the bureau moves forward. Responses have been edited for length and clarity. next
Comments