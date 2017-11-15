Email Share
Bon voyage, Director Cordray
Bloomberg News
With the announcement that Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray plans to leave the bureau soon, Credit Union Journal asked a variety of CU stakeholders for their thoughts on his departure, his legacy and what changes they'd like to see as the bureau moves forward.

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.


