Email Share
Compliance on the brain
Slide 1 of 8
Compliance on the brain
Compliance is a never-ending task confronting credit union leaders. At the 40th anniversary version of the Directors and CEOs Leadership Convention, which recently took place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Credit Union Journal asked several folks to name their top compliance concerns. As one CEO aptly put it: “What is not a big compliance concern right now?”

For more coverage from the conference:
Lessons in leadership: On-site at the Directors and CEOs conference
Culture clash: Pitting sales against the credit union philosophy
All about innovation: Day two of the Directors & CEOs conference


next