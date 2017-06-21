At the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions’ 50th Annual Meeting in Honolulu, Credit Union Journal asked attendees how happy they are with their current core processing system. Though the majority of the executives interviewed had mostly good things to say about the system and provider they're using, a couple key themes emerged: 1) those happiest with their systems either cited how easy it was to add and integrate new technology and/or were pleased with the add-ons offered by their core providers; 2) those least happy with their systems pointed to the difficulty and cost of integrating new technology from someone other than their core providers. In other words, it came down to many of the same functionalities and features experts say modern core systems need if a CU hopes to be successful and grow
. And, not surprisingly, there were rumblings about how difficult it is to change providers
, and how that can dissuade a credit union from taking a closer look at its options.
