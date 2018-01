Partnering to help those in need

Nassau Financial FCU, Westbury, N.Y., teamed up with Kindred at Home to donate 532 lbs. of non-perishable food items to the Mary Brennan INN in Hempstead, N.Y., for families in need in the local community. Nassau Financial matched the donations with a check for $2,625 to support the INN’s food kitchen and local community efforts.