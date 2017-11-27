How CUs are hoping to stop holiday shopping fraud

With the holiday shopping season starting and increasing numbers of Americans doing more and more of their shopping online, it is prime time for fraudulent payments. This year, credit unions have an additional worry – the Equifax hack that placed the personally identifiable information of millions of people in the hands of criminals who could use that info to create fake plastic. Credit Union Journal asked attendees of the recent Annual Meeting and Convention of the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues in Palm Desert, Calif., to share their strategies.