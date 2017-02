Who has the most potential for growth?

Credit Union Journal combed through the National Credit Union’s third-quarter call report data to find the CUs with the largest number of potential members — consumers who were eligible to join but hadn’t. We asked some of those CUs who are fishing in the biggest membership ponds to share how they amassed these fields of membership and how they plan to market them.For more on open-charter CUs -- the cover story in CU Journal's February 2017 issue -- click here