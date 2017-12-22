Dear Santa...

With visions of data security dancing in their heads, credit union executives’ holiday wish lists probably look a little different from most.



For the sixteenth consecutive year, Credit Union Journal asked top technology execs from credit unions around the nation to share what technology “wishes” would make their 2018 more proactive, productive and exciting.



Read on to learn what new innovations IT professionals are hoping to get for their credit unions, this year—including something decidedly low-tech: more staff.