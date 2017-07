$40 per three-pointer

Clearview FCU, Moon Township, Pa., presented a $9,880 donation to JDRF of Western Pennsylvania as part of the Points for Pediatrics program with the University of Pittsburgh. Clearview pledged to donate $40 for each three-point basket made by the Pitt men’s basketball team during the 2016-2017 regular season games: Pitt players made a total of 247 three-point baskets.