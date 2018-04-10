Should NCUA appeal field-of-membership ruling? Published April 10 2018, 2:25pm EDT More in Field of membership print Start Slideshow Slide 1 of 9What's in store for field of membership?A federal judge recently struck down two provisions in the National Credit Union Administration's field-of-membership rule while keeping two other elements of the rule intact. Members of the NCUA board haven't explicitly stated whether the agency will appeal the decision but, as reported, there are a variety of risks for credit unions if the regulator takes that path. No matter what happens, members of the credit union community had plenty of opinions on how the board should proceed. Read on for a sampling of their views. next print