Wed., March 14 marks the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. In the wake of the Parkland shooting, New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin suggested
that the financial services industry stop doing business with gun dealers. Since then, protesters have urged
VISA to follow Sorkin's advice, online lender Kabbage has stopped
serving gun shops, and several companies have cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
As schools in Florida hold special remembrance events one month after the tragedy and students across the country stage mass walkouts, we asked financial institution executives to weigh in on Sorkin's proposal that the industry contribute toward gun-control efforts by refusing to serve gun dealers. Among the leaders we talked with are two headquartered near Parkland – including one whose chief financial officer has children attending MSD High School and were there (but unharmed) on the day of the shooting. Here's what they had to say about Sorkin's idea.