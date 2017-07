Big goals

During each Saturday home game for the Reading Royals’ 2016-2017 season, Diamond CU, Pottstown, Pa., held the Shoot For CommYOUNITY challenge. Twelve local charities were invited to come on the ice and shoot a puck into the net. Each organization was guaranteed a donation of $100, with bonuses for longer shots. In total, Diamond awarded $2,650 this season.