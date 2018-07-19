The Credit Union Executives Society recently named the 10 semi-finalists for its annual Next Top Credit Union Exec competition. Out of 163 nominated candidates – representing emerging leaders age 35 and under from the credit union industry – the list was cut down to 23, and the Top 10 was selected in part by a public vote. The top five vote-getters automatically advanced to the Top 10 phase, and five additional applicants were chosen by a special judging panel of former NTCUE finalists.
The Top 10 now will submit a blog post update about their project to NextTopCreditUnionExec.com
. To provide additional value to the competition experience, they each will receive an executive coaching session from DDJ Myers, a Silver CUESolutions provider, for their succession planning, executive recruitment and leadership coaching services. A judging panel of two CUES members and Deedee Myers of DDJ Myers then will score the Top 10’s applications and blog posts, narrowing the competition to the Final Five, who will move on to the finals.
The five finalists will receive additional coaching, airfare, accommodations and registration to CUES’ CEO/Executive Team Network, Nov. 5-7 in Nashville, where they will give their final presentations. The winner will receive further coaching, airfare, accommodations and registration for two CUES’ CEO Institutes, a total prize package valued at $20,000.
Read on to find out more about the 10 semi-finalists and their projects.