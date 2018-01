SDCCU breaks its own record

San Diego County CU broke its existing Guinness World Records title and achieved a new record at the 2017 SDCCU Super Shred Event. SDCCU tore through its previous record for the most paper collected in 24 hours with the collection of 898,931 lbs. (the 5th year in a row the event set a Guinness record), and established a new mark for most paper shredded in 8 hours.