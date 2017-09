Life-changing experiences for kids

Virginia Beach, Va.-based Chartway FCU’s We Promise Foundation raised $58,000 to provide life-changing experiences to children facing medical hardship or illness during its 2nd Annual Putting for Promises Golf Tournament. The following day, the CU joined with the Salt Lake Bees and Make-A-Wish Utah to surprise 8-year-old Adrian with the chance to throw out the first pitch at a Bees game and let him know his wish to go to Disney World would be granted.