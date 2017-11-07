California & Nevada leagues' meeting kicks off

The California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues kicked off their Annual Meeting and Convention Monday evening with a slew of big name speakers, including Jim Nussle, president and CEO of the Credit Union National Association and Mark McWatters, chairman of the National Credit Union Administration board; Teresa Freeborn, president and CEO of $948 million Xceed Financial Credit Union, El Segundo, Calif., and chair of CUNA’s Awareness Advisory Group, provided an update on efforts by CUNA and the League System to raise consumer awareness of credit unions; and artist Phil Hansen shared the secrets of embracing limitations.