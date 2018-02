Pie in the eye for CMN hospitals

Credit unions from the Dakotas rallied for a record-breaking year in their support of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals on Miracle Jeans Day, as 45 CUs – 23 in North Dakota and 22 in South Dakota – plus the CU Association of the Dakotas raised a combined $40,600. Jeff Olson, president/CEO of CUAD, took a pie in the face as part of a ND/SD challenge.