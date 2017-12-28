NCUA maps state-level growth

NCUA recently released its latest Quarterly U.S. Map Review, in which the regulator tracks a variety of performance indicators, including membership, loans, shares, delinquencies and more. It said federally insured credit unions “saw loans grow at a faster rate in the third quarter than a year earlier, while assets and shares grew more slowly.”



Some highlight figures: nationally, for the year ending Sept. 30, 2017, median loan growth at federally insured credit unions was 5.0 percent during the year ending in the third quarter. Median asset growth was 2.9 percent; the median rate of growth in deposits and shares was 2.8 percent; and the median loans-to-shares ratio was 65 percent.