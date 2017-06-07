The National Credit Union Administration on Monday released data on the financial performance of federally insured credit unions in the quarter ending March 31.



NCUA highlighted several selected Performance Indicators:



*Total assets in federally insured credit unions rose by $97 billion, or 7.8 percent, over the year to $1.34 trillion in the first quarter of 2017.



*Total loans outstanding increased $85 billion, or 10.6 percent, over the year to $884.6 billion. The average outstanding loan balance in the first quarter of 2017 was $14,497, up $674, or 4.9 percent, from one year earlier.



*The delinquency rate at federally insured credit unions was 69 basis points in the first quarter of 2017, little changed from 71 basis points one year earlier. The net charge-off ratio was 58 basis points, up from 52 basis points in the first quarter of 2016.



*Insured shares and deposits rose $78 billion, or 7.8 percent, over the four quarters ending in the first quarter of 2017 to $1.1 trillion.



*The loans-to-shares ratio stood at 77.7 percent in the first quarter of 2017, up from 76.1 percent in the first quarter of 2016.



*The credit union system’s net worth ratio was 10.70 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with 10.78 percent one year earlier.



*Net income totaled $9.4 billion at an annual rate in the first quarter of 2017, up $0.2 billion, or 2.6 percent, from the same period a year ago.



*The net interest margin for federally insured credit unions was $38.0 billion in the first quarter of 2017, or 2.9 percent of average assets.



*The return on average assets for federally insured credit unions was 71 basis points for the first quarter of 2017, little changed from 75 basis points in the first quarter of 2016. The median return on average assets across all federally insured credit unions was 33 basis points, unchanged from the first quarter of 2016.



*The number of federally insured credit unions declined to 5,737 in the first quarter of 2017 from 5,954 in the first quarter of 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, there were 3,584 federal credit unions and 2,153 federally insured, state chartered credit unions. The year-over-year decline is consistent with long-running industry trends.



*The number of credit unions with a low-income designation rose to 2,518 in the first quarter of 2017 from 2,348 one year earlier.



*Federally insured credit unions added 4.3 million members over the year, and credit union membership in these institutions reached 108.0 million in the first quarter of 2017.

