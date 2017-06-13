Q1 results

NCUA on Monday released its latest Quarterly U.S. Map Review, in which the regulator tracks a variety of performance indicators, including membership, loans, shares, delinquencies and others. It said federally insured credit unions “saw continued improvement in nearly every category in the first quarter of 2017.” Some highlight figures: nationally, for the year ending March 31, 2017, median loan growth in federally insured credit unions was 4.4 percent, median asset growth was 3.9 percent, the median rate of growth in deposits and shares was 4.2 percent, and the median loans-to-shares ratio was 62 percent.