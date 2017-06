NAFCU heads to the Aloha State

The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions opened the curtain on its 50th Annual Meeting Wednesday in sun-soaked Honolulu. Dan Berger, NAFCU’s president and CEO, set a lofty goal, acting NCUA Chairman J. Mark McWatters talked regulatory reform, and author and leadership expert Jeff Havens broke down the working world into “old people” and “young people.”