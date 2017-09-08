Chili Challenge heats up

San Diego-based Xpress Data, Inc., recently held its Fifth Annual XDI Credit Union Chili Challenge, which drew 22 CU teams to the Del Mar Race Track. Los Angeles-based Firefighters First CU won First Place in the judged competition and the People’s Choice award, earning a total of $7,000 in prize money for the Fire Family Foundation and an entry to compete in the International Chili Society World Championships, Oct. 20-22 in Reno, Nev. Second Place went to New Orleans Firemen’s FCU, which will donate its $3,500 prize to Children’s Hospital of New Orleans. Kinecta FCU, Manhattan Beach, Calif., took third place and will donate its $1,500 prize to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.