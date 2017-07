Run for kids

Dan O’Brien, a solution architect with USALLIANCE Financial CU, Rye, N.Y., and a member of the Credit Unions Kids at Heart team, completed the 2017 Boston Marathon in 3 hours, 54 minutes and 7 seconds. Dan ran on behalf of his two patient partners, Matt Bridges and Kayla Biagiotti, and raised $15,000 for Boston Children’s Hospital.