Conference kicks off

Day One of the 40th edition of the Directors & CEOs Leadership Convention in Las Vegas was headlined by something Caesars Palace has seen many times it its history – a battle of heavyweights exchanging sharp blows and trash talk. In this case, instead of Riddick Bowe vs. Evander Holyfield, the “fight” was a debate over the value of adding a sales culture to credit unions. Also on Wednesday were appearances by NCUA board member Rick Metsger, legendary television news anchor Dan Rather and leadership advice from Jon Hernandez, a CEO who runs three credit unions.