Inspiration and education

The third and final day of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions’ 50th Annual Meeting Friday in Honolulu featured talk of having fire in one’s eyes when talking about credit unions, regulatory relief, trends in the payments space and how to manage vendor contracts. There was a private concert by Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, roasted pig, and the trade group even rolled out a 50th anniversary cake!



But the one of the biggest highlights of the day was the inspirational true life story of John Maclean, who rolled onto the stage in a wheelchair, but then walked off.