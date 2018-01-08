How do you turn a credit score in the 600s into an opportunity? At the other end, how do you attract—and retain—someone in the 720s and higher?
With LendEDU’s new report
out ranking states by credit score, Credit Union Journal talked with credit unions in some of the highest and lowest ranking states to find out what the unique challenges and opportunities are—and the strategies they use to make the most of them.
According to the LendEDU study, which gathered aggregate data licensed from Experian, Minnesota boasted the highest average credit score at 722, followed by North Dakota and Vermont (713 each), New Hampshire (712) and South Dakota (711).
At the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi had the lowest average credit score at 648. Four of the bottom five states were all in Dixie, including Louisiana (654), Georgia (656) and Alabama (657). Nevada also came in with a 657 score.
Overall, the national average credit score was 682, with 29 states exhibiting scores above that average.
Among the heaviest populated states, credit scores ranged from 694 for New York, 689 for Illinois, 688 for California and 660 for Texas.
