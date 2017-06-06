The Massachusetts attorney general’s office recently alleged subprime auto lender Santander Consumer was aware of widespread fraud inside of auto dealers
but did little in response. The eye-popping charges are shining a light on the hard-to-measure problem of auto dealer fraud, while also raising questions about the adequacy of lenders’ efforts to combat bad behavior. At CU Direct’s recent DRIVE Conference in Las Vegas, Credit Union Journal asked what CUs are doing to monitor for and root out dealer fraud before it becomes a problem for their institution.
