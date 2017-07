New Horizons expands to Florida

Mobile, Ala.-based New Horizons CU held a grand opening for its 10th branch overall and first in Florida, in downtown Pensacola. The event was held in conjunction with Opening Night for the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos, making it a tailgate. Separately, the CU sponsored the Mobile County School System’s Hi-Q tournaments, academic competition for 14 high schools.