Hiway's hockey celebration

Hiway FCU rewarded the finders of the Hiway Gold Pucks with their prizes in a ceremony held at Hiway’s headquarters in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota Wild chief operating officer Matt Majka, team legend Wes Walz and mascot Nordy joined Hiway President Dave Boden in presenting the checks to Steve Worthman, PJ Zwach and Emily Zwach.