'Catch a Firefly'

Firefly CU, Burnsville, Minn., spent the summer promoting its Catch a Firefly campaign. Kids collected coins by day and fireflies by night, thanks to Catch A Firefly Kits – a firefly catching net and a mason jar packed with tips on how to save money and catch fireflies – available for free at the CU’s branches. Nearly 4,000 children received a Catch a Firefly Kit.