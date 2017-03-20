NCUA maps final 2016 data state-by-state

NCUA recently released its latest Quarterly U.S. Map Review, in which the regulator tracks a variety of performance indicators, including membership, loans, shares, delinquencies and others. It said federally insured credit unions “saw continued improvement in nearly every category in the fourth quarter of 2016.”



Some highlight figures: nationally, for the year ending Dec. 31, 2016, median loan growth in federally insured credit unions was 4.0 percent, median asset growth was 3.2 percent, the median rate of growth in deposits and shares was 3.3 percent, and the median loans-to-shares ratio rose to 64 percent.