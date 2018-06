Ent expands

Colorado Springs-based Ent CU hosted a ribbon-cutting for its 29th location, this one in Castle Rock, Colo. The 5,000-square-foot facility is Ent’s second service center in Douglas County. Separately, Ent entered into a naming rights agreement/sponsorship of the Ent Center for the Arts, a 92,000-square-foot performing and visual arts complex at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus, and Ent collected 2,553 lbs. of food for area food banks.