The Wells Fargo scandal last fall was yet another opportunity for credit unions to point to the big banks as an example of the exact opposite of how many credit unions do business. NAFCU CEO Dan Berger famously said “Someone needs to go to prison
” for the fraud perpetrated by the bank, and many CUs hoped the disparaging headlines heaped upon the mega-bank – along with massive consumer outrage – would once again compel consumers to move their money to a credit union
. In the end, however, while credit unions continued to see membership and loan growth, those figures didn’t tick up enough to accredit that growth to the negative sentiment against Wells Fargo.
Now that the scandal has largely receded from the headlines, does the scandal still matter to credit unions? Is there still a business opportunity there? And are there any new lessons to be learned? Credit Union Journal asked a panel of insiders and analysts to weigh in on the matter.
