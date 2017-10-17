Mapping growth

NCUA recently released its latest Quarterly U.S. Map Review, in which the regulator tracks a variety of performance indicators, including membership, loans, shares, delinquencies and others. It said federally insured credit unions “saw continued improvement in nearly every category in the second quarter of 2017.” Some highlight figures: nationally, for the year ending June 30, 2017, median loan growth in federally insured credit unions was 4.4 percent during the year ending in the second quarter. Median asset growth was 3.9 percent; the median rate of growth in deposits and shares was 4.1 percent; and the median loans-to-shares ratio was 63 percent.