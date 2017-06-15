Do CUs have what it takes?

No one doubts that the very largest credit unions have the expertise – or, at the bare minimum, the financial resources – to effectively tackle data analytics, but those institutions aren't representative of the vast majority of the credit union landscape. During the Analytics and Financial Innovation conference in Minneapolis recently, CU Journal asked experts and analysts if CUs at large have the expertise they need in data analytics – and, if they don't, what will it take to get it?