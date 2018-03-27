Person-to-person payments are gradually expanding in the U.S., helped by a global shift to faster payments and digital technology driving new use cases for domestic and cross-border P2P payments.



The bank-run Zelle P2P network has moved $75 billion in funds since its launch last year, with certain consumer segments adopting the service for making payments to friends and family, and venture capital is swirling around the mobile payment apps that set their sights a bit higher.



But despite this activity, consumer usage of P2P is a mixed bag.



Most notably, 71% of consumers have no experience with P2P payments, according to Total System Services' latest annual survey of U.S. consumer payment habits, released Tuesday.



These findings are somewhat offset by growth in digital P2P reported by Aite Group and large banks that participate in the Zelle network, but even those findings illustrate lingering points of friction.