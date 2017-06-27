Welcome to Vegas!

Disruption was theme on the first full day of the Credit Union National Association’s America’s Credit Union Conference in Las Vegas. Temperatures were hot even by the elevated standards of Glitter Gulch, and the head of CUNA attempted to put some heat on the credit union leaders present by announcing a “big, hairy, audacious goal.” A marketing innovator who was in the trenches when Steve Jobs ruled Apple by fear offered insights, and attendees heard about the need for frictionless financial services.