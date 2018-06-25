print
NAFCU does Seattle
Slide 1 of 6
NAFCU does Seattle
The National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions’ 51st annual conference took place in Seattle last week, with a look at the future of the movement, what the rest of the year might hold for legislative and regulatory matters, advice on board development, the coming retirement crisis and more. Here’s a look at some of the other highlights from the convention.


next
print