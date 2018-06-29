CUs convene in Boston

Credit union representatives and advocates from across the country came together in Boston for the Credit Union National Association's 2018 edition of America's Credit Union Conference. As the conference got underway, CUNA CEO Jim Nussle announced a national branding campaign, other speakers touched on the importance of financial literacy, CUNA honored its 2018 "Credit Union Hero of the Year" and the crowd heard inspiring remarks from a nationally renowned chef. Read on for a sampling of some of the conference highlights.