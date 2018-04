A beautiful day for a run

The 2018 Credit Union Cherry Blossom 10 Mile Run in Washington and SacTown run in California helped CUs raise more than $380,000 for Children's Miracle Network hospitals. This was the 17th year credit unions have served as title sponsor for the races, and since 2002 these events have raised more than $8 million for CMN hospitals. Here's a look at some of the day's festivities and how credit unions made a big difference in the lives of kids.