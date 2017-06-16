Could more member communication complicate the merger process?

Should a member who is just angry about his car being repossessed be able to derail a merger that actually may be in members’ best interests?



Such a scenario could be the result of NCUA’s proposed rule on voluntary mergers, which includes a provision for facilitating intra-member communication about a proposed merger prior to the vote, some experts warn.



Credit Union Journal queried a number of executives and analysts within the credit union movement on what impact the rule might have. Here are some of their responses.