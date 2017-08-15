A closer look at compliance issues
Last month marked the seventh anniversary of the passage of the Dodd-Frank Act and the sixth anniversary of the establishment of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — and the pace of regulatory change since then has been nothing short of overwhelming.
Credit Union Journal asked a host of regulatory experts to discuss what they consider to be the top compliance challenges for credit unions right now, as well as new regulations coming soon — and, most importantly, how to cope with them.
Comments