Celebrating a century: Credit unions in the community By Michael Bartlett Published February 23 2018, 4:55pm EST More in Growth strategies Empire State celebrationThe New York Credit Union Association was joined at the state capitol by more than 150 credit union advocates who gathered in celebration of International Credit Union Week and the Association's 100-year anniversary. During the event—which was attended by state lawmakers—the Association unveiled a document signed by more than 300 New York CUs pledging to support the credit union mission and philosophy for the next 100 years and beyond.