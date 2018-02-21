CO-OP Financial Services, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., again is partnering with Yoobi on a Spring Backpack Bundle Drive, designed to help credit unions support schools and students in their communities. For every $1,500 a CU invests in the program, it will receive 50 backpacks plus school supplies. Also included will be material directing students and parents to financial literacy resources and a financial literacy kit for the recipient organization. Credit unions then can engage in staff team-building with a stuffing party for employees to assemble the backpacks with pencils, rulers, crayons and other essential supplies. It is each credit union’s decision where to donate the backpacks – such as a local school, homeless shelters, or others. Yoobi will donate an equal number of backpacks and supplies to the Kids in Need Foundation, which will distribute the items nationally.
Any credit union can participate, regardless of affiliation with CO-OP, online sign-up is open now
through March 31. Backpack orders will begin to be shipped to participating credit unions in late February.