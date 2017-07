A quick guide to what's at stake in the SoFi charter controversy

When a highflying technology startup with a bluntly elitist brand seeks access to FDIC-insured deposits through the kind of charter Walmart once sought, a backlash is almost certainly inevitable.Social Finance’s application for an industrial loan charter has not only drawn opposition from a coalition of incumbent banks and community activists. It also serves as a microcosm of several perennial debates in financial services policy.From complaints about an unlevel playing field to warnings about systemic risk, from giving back to the community to fostering innovation, here’s a rundown of the issues.