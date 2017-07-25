A quick guide to what's at stake in the SoFi charter controversy

When a highflying technology startup with a bluntly elitist brand
seeks access to FDIC-insured deposits through the kind of charter Walmart once sought, a backlash is almost certainly inevitable.
Social Finance’s application for an industrial loan charter has not only drawn opposition from a coalition
of incumbent banks and community activists. It also serves as a microcosm of several perennial debates in financial services policy.
From complaints about an unlevel playing field to warnings about systemic risk, from giving back to the community to fostering innovation, here’s a rundown of the issues.
