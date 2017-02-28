How have African-Americans fared in the credit union movement?

Credit unions have a mission of serving all consumers, including the underserved and members of minority communities. But the movement has long struggled with diversity, both with whom it serves and who it employs. As part of Black History Month, Credit Union Journal reached out to African-American leaders within the industry to find out whether CUs are doing a good job of serving the African-American community and what more CUs can be doing to recruit and develop African-American leaders within the industry.



Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.