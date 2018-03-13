It's official — progressives and consumer groups have declared war on the Senate regulatory relief bill.



Though it falls well short of the far-reaching changes envisioned by the House version, which passed last year along party-lines, critics argue the legislation by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Mike Crapo increases the chances of a government bailout during the next crisis and weakens consumer protections.



While privately some bankers acknowledge the bill is not all they'd hoped, the chances of it getting stronger and still making it across the finish line are not good. The Senate is expected to pass the bill this week without major changes, and efforts by House Republicans to add provisions are likely to fail given the need for Democratic support in the Senate. Many moderate Democrats are taking a beating in the press and among the base of the party for supporting the legislation in the first place and if substantial changes are made, they could abandon it altogether.



The most controversial topics in the Dodd-Frank debate are not touched by the Senate bill. It doesn't, for example, change the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau by putting it on Congressional appropriations or upend its leadership structure. Nor does it provide much benefit to the largest institutions.



But critics have focused on provisions that will help regional and custodial banks, along with measures designed to exempt community institutions from what they see as burdensome recordkeeping requirements related to the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act and compliance with the Volcker Rule.



Following is a look at the most contentious provisions still in the bill: